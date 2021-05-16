Trollcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $347.00 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 20.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. During the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 53.8% higher against the US dollar. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $5.22 million and $347.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,887.17 or 0.99773128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00052975 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00011871 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.70 or 0.00246334 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000887 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

