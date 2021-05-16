TrueChain (TRUE) Price Reaches $0.27 on Top Exchanges

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. TrueChain has a market cap of $21.48 million and $12.31 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueChain coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00086516 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00096780 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00020227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $483.26 or 0.01094259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00063909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

TrueChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.