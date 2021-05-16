Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for 1.8% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 39,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 144,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,432,000 after buying an additional 14,863 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 467,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,278,000 after buying an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.85.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.