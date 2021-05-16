TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Market Cap Achieves $719,160.44

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 16th. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $719,160.44 and $1,499.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00077403 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00078542 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.95 or 0.00338433 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000704 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00013086 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00042134 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000706 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

