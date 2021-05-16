Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Trupanion posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 525%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Trupanion in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $78.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,950.01 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.49. Trupanion has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $126.53.

In other news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total value of $127,420.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,083.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $31,076.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 941 shares in the company, valued at $73,106.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,502 shares of company stock valued at $14,257,725. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Trupanion by 823.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

