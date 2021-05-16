Trust Wallet Token Reaches One Day Volume of $15.39 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. In the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 20% lower against the dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a total market cap of $190.49 million and approximately $15.39 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trust Wallet Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001684 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Trust Wallet Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00089421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $212.23 or 0.00470871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.81 or 0.00232536 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004841 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00041435 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.68 or 0.01148577 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 coins. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Trust Wallet Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trust Wallet Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trust Wallet Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trust Wallet Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.