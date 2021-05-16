Trust Wallet Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.10 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 16th. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $212.86 million and $18.10 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trust Wallet Token coin can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00001722 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00092692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $254.19 or 0.00515925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.46 or 0.00232311 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004945 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $577.93 or 0.01173021 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00040345 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 coins. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com . Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Trust Wallet Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

