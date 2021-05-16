TrustSwap (SWAP) Market Cap Achieves $211.05 Million

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 16th. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $2.57 or 0.00005445 BTC on major exchanges. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $211.05 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded down 33.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00086495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00020147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $503.39 or 0.01067202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00064122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00113396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00062674 BTC.

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,804 coins and its circulating supply is 82,170,413 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

