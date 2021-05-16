TurtleCoin Reaches Market Cap of $34.51 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $34.51 million and $5.98 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 101,374,683,826 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

