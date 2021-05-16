TurtleNetwork (TN) Price Tops $0.0443 on Exchanges

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 16th. TurtleNetwork has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and $1,062.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001892 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

