Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWST. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $92.68 on Friday. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $214.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.44 and its 200-day moving average is $135.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total transaction of $35,798.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,060.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.72, for a total value of $279,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,295,084.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,875 shares of company stock valued at $10,172,681 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,129,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 246.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 30,992 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

