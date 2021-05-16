Typerium (TYPE) Market Cap Tops $829,550.02

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Typerium has a total market cap of $829,550.02 and approximately $1,703.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typerium coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Typerium has traded down 43.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00085673 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00020236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $514.93 or 0.01145017 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00115073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00061572 BTC.

Typerium Profile

Typerium (CRYPTO:TYPE) is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Typerium is typerium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Typerium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

