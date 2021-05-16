U Network (UUU) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.12 Million

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last seven days, U Network has traded 25% lower against the dollar. U Network has a market cap of $8.05 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000041 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network (UUU) is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . The official website for U Network is u.network . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

