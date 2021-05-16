Ubiq Price Tops $0.44 on Major Exchanges (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 16th. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000900 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded 20% lower against the dollar. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $18.85 million and $68,660.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,182.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,810.80 or 0.07748278 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,253.38 or 0.02548432 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $319.26 or 0.00649136 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.07 or 0.00205491 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.53 or 0.00814376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $326.55 or 0.00663962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007626 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.48 or 0.00580448 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.