UBU Finance (UBU) Price Down 23.4% Over Last 7 Days

UBU Finance (CURRENCY:UBU) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, UBU Finance has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. UBU Finance has a market cap of $2.33 million and $30,482.00 worth of UBU Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UBU Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UBU Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00087773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00020322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $504.41 or 0.01114066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00115493 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00062144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

UBU Finance Coin Profile

UBU Finance (CRYPTO:UBU) is a coin. UBU Finance’s total supply is 8,321,478 coins and its circulating supply is 6,164,596 coins. UBU Finance’s official Twitter account is @ubu_official

According to CryptoCompare, “UBU is an ERC-20 token that runs natively on the Ethereum blockchain. UBU did not raise funds through any ICO sales. UBU token is generated through mining trading rewards. Users will receive a certain amount of UBU as a reward for trading on the platform. “

Buying and Selling UBU Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UBU Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UBU Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UBU Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UBU Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UBU Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.