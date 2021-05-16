UGAS (UGAS) Price Hits $0.0279

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. UGAS has a market cap of $4.79 million and $988,340.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UGAS has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UGAS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UGAS alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00085727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00020077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.85 or 0.01142299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00115003 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00061662 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.