Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stake Boosted by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,998.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total transaction of $5,154,761.63. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $324.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.02. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.01 and a fifty-two week high of $351.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.52.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

