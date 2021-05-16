Ultiledger (ULT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $287,698.00

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Ultiledger has a market capitalization of $79.17 million and approximately $287,698.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded 37.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ultiledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00085448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00020112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.59 or 0.01142399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00115028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00061938 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Ultiledger Coin Profile

ULT is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,830,429,509 coins. The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io . The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

