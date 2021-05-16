Ultra Price Tops $0.43 (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 16th. Ultra has a market cap of $120.29 million and $2.38 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ultra has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000942 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,165.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,114.50 or 0.02467595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $293.49 or 0.00649816 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00069145 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 100.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008416 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000057 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001723 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00011977 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,791,432 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

