Ultragate (ULG) Achieves Market Cap of $30,116.91

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded down 20.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Ultragate coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultragate has a total market cap of $30,116.91 and $35.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ultragate has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00032517 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001184 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001625 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003584 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ultragate Coin Profile

Ultragate is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 11,258,196 coins. Ultragate’s official website is www.ultragate.net . Ultragate’s official Twitter account is @Ultragate_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ultragate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultragate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultragate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultragate using one of the exchanges listed above.

