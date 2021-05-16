Umbrella Network Price Reaches $0.59 (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $10.87 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00033463 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00012456 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009409 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

