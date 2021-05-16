Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Hits $0.52 on Exchanges

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $9.47 million and $1.41 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00034701 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00011984 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000034 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00009394 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

