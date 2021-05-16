Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,390,655 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 646,925 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.72% of Umpqua worth $157,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,503,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,829,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 966,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,628,000 after buying an additional 403,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.21. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.