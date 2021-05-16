Unibright Hits Market Cap of $238.89 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Unibright coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00003586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unibright has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. Unibright has a market cap of $238.89 million and $1.31 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unibright alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00087050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00020091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $485.05 or 0.01092256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00115049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00061820 BTC.

Unibright Coin Profile

UBT is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.