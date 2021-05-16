Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) Trading 7.2% Lower This Week

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000716 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly Genesis Collection has a total market capitalization of $331,011.91 and $6,516.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00090124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.70 or 0.00475015 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.86 or 0.00231052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004858 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.25 or 0.01185393 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00041775 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Genesis Collection directly using U.S. dollars.

