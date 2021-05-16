Unicly Hashmasks Collection (UMASK) Price Hits $0.0574 on Exchanges

Unicly Hashmasks Collection (CURRENCY:UMASK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Unicly Hashmasks Collection has a total market capitalization of $5.74 million and approximately $692.00 worth of Unicly Hashmasks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly Hashmasks Collection coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0574 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unicly Hashmasks Collection has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00089427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.00 or 0.00515175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.81 or 0.00232801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004911 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $555.68 or 0.01178070 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00041095 BTC.

Unicly Hashmasks Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Hashmasks Collection’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Hashmasks Collection

