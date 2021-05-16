Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Hits $18.88 on Top Exchanges

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $75.13 million and approximately $11.23 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for about $18.88 or 0.00040709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00078605 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.64 or 0.00333394 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00012544 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00030352 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00010798 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,979,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

