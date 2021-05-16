Unigestion Holding SA Cuts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,235 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises 2.4% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.10% of Activision Blizzard worth $68,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $806,508,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,947 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,656,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,061,271. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.09 and its 200-day moving average is $90.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 and sold 87,253 shares worth $8,163,413. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

