Unigestion Holding SA Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 67.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,880,430 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $27,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,181,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,920,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.45. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

