Unigestion Holding SA Has $67.85 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 384,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,175 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises 2.4% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Unigestion Holding SA owned approximately 0.33% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $67,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.72.

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $4.25 on Friday, hitting $166.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,523,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,782. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.86 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

