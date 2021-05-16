Unigestion Holding SA Lowers Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,221 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.12% of AutoZone worth $36,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 118.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock traded down $6.18 on Friday, reaching $1,527.58. The company had a trading volume of 138,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,932. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,049.25 and a 1 year high of $1,542.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,459.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1,258.32. The company has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.39 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,453.82.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Insiders sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

