Unigestion Holding SA Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 223,429 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,601,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,147,650,000 after buying an additional 201,874 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,056,805,000 after buying an additional 77,624 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $816,426,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,350,632 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $646,945,000 after buying an additional 41,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,741,000 after buying an additional 1,018,919 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,892,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,202. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 52 week low of $81.22 and a 52 week high of $160.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

