UniLayer (LAYER) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.62 Million

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. In the last week, UniLayer has traded down 30.9% against the dollar. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $34.02 million and $3.62 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLayer coin can now be bought for $1.70 or 0.00003448 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00089401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00020626 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $553.36 or 0.01123151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00065413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00114130 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00064695 BTC.

About UniLayer

LAYER is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,025,123 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

