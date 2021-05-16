UniLend (UFT) Price Hits $1.40 on Major Exchanges

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. UniLend has a market cap of $32.08 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLend coin can currently be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00002868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UniLend has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About UniLend

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,834,300 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

