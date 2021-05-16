UniMex Network (UMX) Price Reaches $2.18 on Top Exchanges

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $14.64 million and approximately $451,377.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniMex Network coin can now be bought for about $2.18 or 0.00004527 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, UniMex Network has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00090787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.58 or 0.00516273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.43 or 0.00231434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004918 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $573.36 or 0.01190784 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00041575 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network was first traded on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,715,446 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

