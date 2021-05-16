Unisocks Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $115,601.00 (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Unisocks has a total market capitalization of $21.92 million and approximately $115,601.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unisocks has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. One Unisocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $69,815.60 or 1.60552610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00085419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00020898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Cube (AUTO) traded 101,762.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.91 or 0.01154221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00114432 BTC.

Unisocks Profile

SOCKS is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

