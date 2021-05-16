Uniswap 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $823.75 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion and approximately $823.75 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Uniswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $36.14 or 0.00079189 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005714 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001100 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000229 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000087 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Coin Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,597,986 coins. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Uniswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

