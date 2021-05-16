United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 875.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $55.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at $202,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

