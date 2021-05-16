United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,837 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of United Bankshares worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $42.29 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $42.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.90.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $283.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

In other news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,089,809.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,653,795.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 9,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $398,320.32. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,472. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

