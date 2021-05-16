United Fire Group Inc. Acquires 28,000 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

United Fire Group Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 233.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 2.8% of United Fire Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. United Fire Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,772,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE stock opened at $135.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.88 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Williams Financial Group began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

