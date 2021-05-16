United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up about 2.1% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $187,334,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $181,025,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 446,646 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $59,572,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $41,262,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $341.79 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.33 and a fifty-two week high of $354.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus increased their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.07.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

