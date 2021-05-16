Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.71.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $672,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth $11,539,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Unum Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth $3,006,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 185,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 33,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 85,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 55,492 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNM opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.99. Unum Group has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $30.82.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

