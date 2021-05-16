Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.38.

UPST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Upstart from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of UPST opened at $103.36 on Friday. Upstart has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $165.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.68.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $949,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

