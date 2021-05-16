Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,205 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.13% of Urban Edge Properties worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,302,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,013,000 after purchasing an additional 353,043 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 10,844,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,058 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 234.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,843,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,684,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,739,000 after acquiring an additional 30,437 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $20,510,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UE opened at $18.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Equities analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Urban Edge Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

