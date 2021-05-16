Urus (URUS) Market Cap Hits $10.01 Million

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 16th. Urus has a market capitalization of $10.01 million and $1.71 million worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Urus coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.31 or 0.00046736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Urus has traded down 26.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00087940 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00020364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $511.25 or 0.01121327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00116214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00062602 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Urus Profile

Urus (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

