US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,813 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,751 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.48.

FANG stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.98.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

