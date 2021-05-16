US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth $55,137,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kemper by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,857,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,056,000 after buying an additional 453,444 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kemper by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 513,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,485,000 after buying an additional 182,703 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Kemper by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 451,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,685,000 after buying an additional 117,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kemper by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,974,000 after buying an additional 96,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $77.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.83. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $85.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.55.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.78%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other Kemper news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,931.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

