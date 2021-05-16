US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEF. FMR LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 147,950 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 58,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $13,370,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $32.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.31. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $34.86.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

