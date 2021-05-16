US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abiomed by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Abiomed by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Abiomed by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABMD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $268.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 59.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.02 and a twelve month high of $387.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.29.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

