US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of IYH stock opened at $264.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.12. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $204.20 and a 52 week high of $268.40.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

